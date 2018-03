‘Carmina Burana’



Posted on March 12, 2018

The signature work of the Sacramento Ballet, “Carmina Burana” is set to the music of Carl Orff, performed by a full chorus and orchestra. Also featured: George Balanchine’s 20th-century American masterpiece, “Serenade.”

March 23–25. Tickets $30–$89.

Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 552-5810;

sacballet.org