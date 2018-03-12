2018 Optum Greater Sacramento Honor Ride Rolls into Sacramento - Sponsored



Posted on March 12, 2018

Hundreds of Riders Will Raise Funds for America's Healing Heroes on April 28

SACRAMENTO, CA -- Riding to honor and support Veterans and First Responders and bring attention to the national mental health crisis created by PTSD and TBI, more than 500 cyclists will participate in The Greater Sacramento Area Honor Ride on April 28.

The Greater Sacramento Area Honor Ride is an inspiring, popular annual cycling event that will start and finish at the Placer County Association of Realtors, 270 Technology Way, Rocklin, CA 95765, offering cyclists of all levels the opportunity to ride alongside America’s Healing Heroes while raising funds to help Veterans and First Responders suffering from PTSD. The Greater Sacramento Area Honor Ride is co-sponsored by Rabobank.

The Greater Sacramento Area Honor Ride offers cyclists of all levels routes of 15, 47 and 66 miles. The event kicks off at 645 am with a pre-ride ceremony at 7:30 and official roll-off at 8:00 am.

The event will be highlighted by the popular, family-friendly annual Sacramento Honor Ride Packet Pickup Festival on April 27 from 4–8 pm at Placer County Association of Realtors featuring live music and entertainment, food and refreshments, prize giveaways and a grand prize raffle.

The Greater Sacramento Area Honor Ride website including schedules, registration and volunteer information is www.projecthero.org. Wounded veterans ride for free. For more information on wounded Veteran registration, contact honorrideinfo@projecthero.org.

Free to wounded Veterans and open to the public, The Greater Sacramento Area Honor Ride is a self-paced, non-competitive bike ride highlighted by a colorful patriotic peloton of hand cycles, recumbent cycles, custom tandems and traditional road bikes riding on bike-friendly routes of different distances and difficulties to accommodate all levels of cyclists.

More than 90 percent of Honor Ride funds raised go directly to community programs that help Veterans and First Responders achieve hope, recovery and resilience including adaptive bikes specifically built to allow injured Healing Heroes to participate.

“The Greater Sacramento Area Honor Ride brings together our community and cyclists from throughout the area to honor, support and ride alongside those who serve us,” said Dave Uhte, organizer of the Sacramento Honor Ride. “It’s a truly inspiring event for our community.”

Project Hero is a groundbreaking national non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders affected by PTSD, TBI and injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives and changing the way America deals with what has become a mental health epidemic among those who have served our communities and our nation.

“Project Hero Honor Rides give cyclists at all levels the chance to ride on gorgeous and safe cycling routes with and honor Veterans and First Responders, establish life-long relationships and achieve personal goals,” said John Wordin, president and founder of Project Hero. “Our Honor Rides are a great way for communities to support those suffering from injury and the visible and invisible wounds of PTSD.”

Optum Honor Rides are among the most popular and well-known single-day events in American cycling. Founded in 2008 as Ride 2 Recovery, Project Hero has built more than 200 adaptive bikes for injured Veteran riders, donated more than 2,500 bikes to Veteran riders and logged more than 30,000 miles in 30 states and 6 countries to raise money in support of America’s Healing Heroes.

In addition to cycling events, Project Hero operates community centers and grassroots programs in Sacramento and more than 50 cities throughout the US and works in partnership with VA Medical Centers and the National Guard.

Local sponsors for The Greater Sacramento Area Honor Ride include Finance of America, RaboBank, Century 21 Select and Stanford Mortgage.