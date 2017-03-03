The Mighty Quinn

by Marybeth Bizjak

AS A CHILD, N’Gina Kavookjian watched her mom hunt for bargains at garage sales and secondhand stores. Her mother called it “junking,” and she was good at it. “I grew up in a beautiful home,” says Kavookjian, who recently opened a Southside Park shop inspired by her mother’s passion for junking. She even named it The Quinn after her mom, whose maiden name was Quinn.

The store carries new and vintage furniture, housewares and clothing. There’s everything from a 1920s icebox (guts removed and perfect for refashioning into a bar) to a midcentury expanding-slat coffee table. Kavookjian also sells inexpensive glassware and old Chinese restaurant plates by the piece, and vintage clothing like a cashmere Christian Dior winter coat and a 1970s American Airlines flight attendant uniform. Perhaps the quirkiest offering: old matchboxes that you can fill yourself from the store’s matchstick bar, choosing from seven different tip colors, for just $2.

The Quinn is just around the corner from South, the crazily popular Southern restaurant owned by Kavookjian and her husband, Ian. The couple lives four blocks away, where they’re gearing up to open a second restaurant on the ground floor of their home this summer. Each of their businesses is an investment in—and a love letter to—Southside Park. “We open things we want to see in our neighborhood,” says Kavookjian, who adores the area’s cultural and ethnic diversity. “I hope it stays funky.”

