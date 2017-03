'REdefined'



Posted on March 6, 2017

Core Contemporary Dance presents its 10th anniversary season with works by Kelli Leighton and Mia Michaels, and guest performers that have inspired the company during the past decade.

March 17–18. $20–$30.

Harris Center, 10 College Parkway, Folsom;

(916) 608-6888;

harriscenter.net