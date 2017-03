Into the Fold



Posted on March 1, 2017

Some 40 artists are represented at Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics From the Horvitz Collection. The show’s 75 works juxtapose traditional and modern themes, grouping together tea vessels, geometric shapes and sculptural forms.

Through May 7. $5–$10.

Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St.;

(916) 808-7000;

crockerart.org