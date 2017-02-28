He Can Play for You

by Liz Salamy Abess

Posted on February 28, 2017

LIFE CHANGED DRAMATICALLY for musician Andrew Castro in 2013 after he overcame the fear of playing in front of people. Turning that page, the quiet 30-year-old then performed around 800 shows in three and a half years, including gigs in Austin, New York and Seattle.

This month, Castro plays a show to celebrate his fifth release and first full-length album, “Can I Play for You?,” which contains his original songs. “I didn’t know I could write a song until I graduated college,” says Castro. “Kind of a late start, but these days it’s so independent it doesn’t really matter.”

He relocated to Sacramento from the East Bay in 2014 to begin his music career. “I wanted to start my career in a smaller area. There’s a cool vibe here,” he says. Describing his music as a combination of John Mayer and Ed Sheeran, he considers himself a one-man band with only his voice, a guitar in his hands and a loop pedal at his feet to entertain audiences.

Castro’s release show for “Can I Play for You?” begins at 7:15 p.m. on March 4 at Sol Collective, 2574 21st St. Tickets are available at andrewcastromusic.com. All proceeds from tickets sales go to Loaves & Fishes.