Extracurricular Education



Posted on March 1, 2017

Located in a 1903 bank building, FATHER PADDY’S IRISH PUB in Woodland has an unusual amenity: a whiskey vault stocked with close to 90 Irish, Scotch and American whiskeys. Inside the vault, owner Patrick Redmond conducts informal tastings, offering 1-ounce pours. “I teach people how to drink whiskey,” he says. “It should never be shot. Either mix it or sip it.”

435 Main St., Woodland;

(530) 668-1044;

fatherpaddyspub.com