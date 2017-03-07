Everyone in the Pool

by Marybeth Bizjak

Posted on March 7, 2017

Urban bathhouses are the latest wellness trend, popping up in places like San Francisco and Brooklyn. Now Sacramento has one. It’s already amazingly popular: When Asha Urban Baths opened late last year on 27th Street off Broadway, 150 people showed up on the first day. The bathhouse is owned by Cori Martinez, a yoga instructor and studio owner who wanted to offer people a gathering place not centered around food or drink.

There’s a steam room, a sauna, a warm saltwater soaking pool and a cold-plunge pool. Basically, you do a circuit, moving from the steam room or sauna to the warm pool, then to the cold pool (kept at a bracing 59 degrees), then do it all over again. At this co-ed bathhouse, everyone wears swimsuits. The lighting is dim and atmospheric, and the atmosphere is social, with lounge chairs by the pool where people can rest or chat. A single visit costs $25; most people stay anywhere from 90 minutes to three hours. For $100, you can get a full-body massage with your bath visit.

The benefits of visiting a bathhouse? “Relaxation, stress relief and renewal,” says Martinez. “It’s healthy and it feels good.”



Asha Urban Baths' cold pool