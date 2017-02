Dance Theatre of Harlem



Posted on February 28, 2017

Since 1969, Dance Theatre of Harlem has used the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture. Artistic Director Virginia Johnson and a company of 14 racially diverse dancers produce works ranging from classical to cutting edge.

March 2. $12.50–$65.

Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, 501 Alumni Lane, Davis;

(530) 754-2787;

mondaviarts.org