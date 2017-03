Da Vinci on Tour



Posted on March 24, 2017

Experience a hands-on display of visionary inventions such as flying machines, drive transmissions, parachutes, robots and more at the traveling exhibit Leonardo da Vinci: Machines in Motion.

Through Sept. 4. $12–$15.

Aerospace Museum of California, 3200 Freedom Park Drive, McClellan;

916-643-3192;

aerospaceca.org