Concussed



Posted on February 28, 2017

Touching and funny, Jack Gallagher’s “Concussed: Four Days in the Dark” sheds light on the after-effects of being hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

March 4–April 16. $8–$38.

B Street Theatre, 2711 B St.;

(916) 443-5300;

bstreettheatre.org