Tuck & Patti



Posted on June 1, 2018

SBL Entertainment presents an evening with the duo known for minimalist arrangements featuring Tuck Andress’ guitar virtuosity and Patti Cathcart’s rich mezzo soprano vocals.

June 8. Tickets $45.

The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave.;

(916) 443-5300;

bstreettheatre.org