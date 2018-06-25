Toast of the Town

by Marybeth Bizjak

Posted on June 25, 2018

Trendy toast is making inroads in Sacramento.

Made from thick slices of artisanal bread with liberal lashings of interesting, even unusual ingredients, fancy toast has been the San Francisco foodie go-to breakfast for several years. Now it’s here. Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters recently started a “toast program” at its East Sac coffeehouse. Developed by chef Kevin O’Connor, the cafe’s toast menu features four variations: smashed avo on toast, fresh ricotta on toast, almond butter toast with a drizzle of honey, and JJT (just jam on toast). Each toast costs $6, with a $2 upcharge if you order “The Works.” For instance, you can get radish slices, sunflower sprouts and dukkah on your avocado toast, strawberries and torn basil on your ricotta toast, or sliced banana and cocoa nibs on your almond butter toast.

Everything is sourced locally, explains Chocolate Fish co-owner Edie Baker: bread from Village Bakery in Davis, olive oil from Cobram Estate in Woodland, honey from Sacramento’s The Bee Box, jam from The Good Stuff, and dukkah (an Egyptian spice blend) from The Allspicery downtown.