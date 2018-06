The Price is Right Live



Posted on June 1, 2018

In this live version of the popular television game show, contestants from the audience are chosen to “come on down” to win appliances, vacations and perhaps a new car. Watch classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel.

June 1–2. Tickets $49.95–$69.95.

Thunder Valley Outdoor Amphitheater, 1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln;

(877) 468-8777;

thundervalleyresort.com