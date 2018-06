Testament of the Spirit: Paintings by Eduardo Carrillo



Posted on June 12, 2018

The mystical, realistic, surreal and visionary art of Eduardo Carrillo reflects his relationship to his native California and his Mexican ancestry. Carrillo was an artist, teacher, scholar and activist against racism and injustice, and his paintings reveal the workings of a complex mind.

June 24 to Oct. 7. Admission $5–$10.

Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St.;

(916) 808-7000;

crockerart.org