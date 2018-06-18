|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS MASTERS CLUB 2017
Transport yourself back to a time when rock & roll ruled the music scene! Dust off your favorite band shirt, bring the family, and get ready to ROCK THE QUARRY with the sounds of Styx, Journey, and Toto!
Saturday, June 23rd, 2018
Quarry Park – 4000 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, Ca 95677
Gates: 6:00pm
Showtime: 6:30pm-10:00pm
Show is ALL AGES – Tickets on sale now. Get a discount when you buy the Friendly 4 Pack!
Tickets at: RockTheQuarry.Eventbrite.com
Blue Collar Men: A Tribute To STYX
Since 2008, they have become one of the favorite classic rock tribute bands in the Sacramento area. They recreate note for note the great songs both old and new from the great rock band Styx, as well as other great bands from that era including Journey, Kansas, REO Speedwagon, and many others.
Journey Revisited
Established in 2011, Journey Revisited is an ensemble of top-tier professionals with the drive to deliver a faithful musical experience. Journey Revisited is dedicated to bringing the studio recordings of Journey to life on stage. With 2 lead vocalists, Frank House and Kevin Jachetta bring the classic Steve Perry- Gregg Rolie sound with their authentic re-creation of Journey’s distinctive vocals. Journey Revisited is on point in recreating that classic Journey sound. You won’t find a tighter sounding band around.
Toto Too
Sacramento's own Toto Too re-creates the great music of Toto from the powerful tenor vocals of Bobby Kimball to the virtuoso guitar work of Steve Lukather!