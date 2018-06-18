Rock the Quarry



Posted on June 18, 2018

Transport yourself back to a time when rock & roll ruled the music scene! Dust off your favorite band shirt, bring the family, and get ready to ROCK THE QUARRY with the sounds of Styx, Journey, and Toto!

Saturday, June 23rd, 2018

Quarry Park – 4000 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, Ca 95677

Gates: 6:00pm

Showtime: 6:30pm-10:00pm

Show is ALL AGES – Tickets on sale now. Get a discount when you buy the Friendly 4 Pack!

Tickets at: RockTheQuarry.Eventbrite.com

Blue Collar Men: A Tribute To STYX

Since 2008, they have become one of the favorite classic rock tribute bands in the Sacramento area. They recreate note for note the great songs both old and new from the great rock band Styx, as well as other great bands from that era including Journey, Kansas, REO Speedwagon, and many others.

Journey Revisited

Established in 2011, Journey Revisited is an ensemble of top-tier professionals with the drive to deliver a faithful musical experience. Journey Revisited is dedicated to bringing the studio recordings of Journey to life on stage. With 2 lead vocalists, Frank House and Kevin Jachetta bring the classic Steve Perry- Gregg Rolie sound with their authentic re-creation of Journey’s distinctive vocals. Journey Revisited is on point in recreating that classic Journey sound. You won’t find a tighter sounding band around.

Toto Too

Sacramento's own Toto Too re-creates the great music of Toto from the powerful tenor vocals of Bobby Kimball to the virtuoso guitar work of Steve Lukather!