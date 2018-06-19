Regional Transit's Rolling Art Exhibition



Regional Transit’s Rolling Art Exhibition hit the tracks this spring with trains wrapped with works from four area artists. Here, trains roll through the intersection of 12th and J streets bearing artworks by Linda Nunes (“New Land,” in yellow) and Kerri Warner (blue with dogs). “I hope that when people see the trains, they will smile and be curious about what the dogs are looking at,” says Warner, “and understand that no matter who we are or where we are in the world, we all look upon the same stars.”