Jessica Malone



Posted on June 5, 2018

Jessica Malone’s heartfelt folk/Americana songs have a rare ability to evoke the past right alongside the present. She made a splash with her latest release, the EP “The Waiting Hours,” and will headline a Pops in the Park concert at McKinley Park.

June 16. H Street between Alhambra Boulevard and 33rd Street;

(916) 808-5240;

eastsacpopsinthepark.com