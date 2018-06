Indigo Girls



Posted on June 13, 2018

The signature harmonies of the Grammy-winning Indigo Girls (Emily Saliers and Amy Ray) will sparkle in this concert at the Crest Theatre. Expect the duo to play songs from their latest studio album, “One Lost Day,” along with some of their classics, like “Closer to Fine.”

June 27. Tickets $45–$65.

1013 K St.;

(916) 476-3356;

crestsacramento.com