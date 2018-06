Duendes: A Night of Flamenco



Posted on June 2, 2018

Enjoy traditional and modern expressions of flamenco at this presentation by internationally renowned musicians and dancers. The featured guest from Spain, dancer Alfonso Losa, joins singers Jose Blanco (“El Grillu”) and Jesús Montoya, and guitarist Jason McGuire (“El Rubio”).

June 9. Tickets $15–$45.

Harris Center, 10 College Parkway, Folsom;

(916) 608-6888;

harriscenter.net