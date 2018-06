Bet You Can't Eat Just One



Posted on June 21, 2018

Tasty little tacos are the headliners at MAS TACO BAR, the newest restaurant offering from the Wong brothers. They come with all sorts of delicious fillings: braised short rib, Korean fried chicken, banh mi shrimp—and, for veg heads, roasted cauliflower and butternut squash. 1800 15th St.; mastacobar.com