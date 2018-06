A Bibliophile's Portfolio



Posted on June 4, 2018

Kenna Doeringer’s solo exhibition was inspired by her passions of sculpture and literature. She scoured used bookstores throughout the country searching for the perfect volume and used every page. A Second Saturday reception takes place June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

June 1–July 31.

Axis Gallery, 625 S St.;

(916) 905-6054;

axisgallery.org