71st Youth Governor Inaugural Ball

Posted on June 15, 2018

We are proud to share to our readers that California YMCA Youth & Government invites you to be part of a special evening as they officially swear in our 71st Youth Governor and honor the Chief Justice of California, Tani Cantil-Sakauye. Festivities will include an exclusive VIP Reception, Dinner and Live Auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences.

This inaugural ball will take place at the historic Sutter Club, located directly across the street from the State Capitol. Proceeds from the evening's events will enhance Youth & Government programs and provide scholarships for youth participants in need.

Ticket Link: 71st Youth Governor Inaugural Ball

Date: Thurs., June 21, 2018

Time: 6:00PM

​Location: Sutter Club - 1220 9th St., Sacramento, CA 95814

Price: $250 per ticket

For additional information, please contact Tonya Kamaloni, at 916-287-9622 or via email at tonya@calymca.org.

