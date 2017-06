The Total Package Tour



Posted on May 31, 2017

New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul team up for a 44-city tour, hitting the Golden 1 Center this month. NKOTB’s highly successful 2013 Package Tour set the stage for this tour, their biggest lineup yet.

June 3. $68–$648. Golden 1 Center; 500 David J Stern Walk;

(916) 701-5400;

golden1center.com