Sacramento Black Book Fair



Posted on May 31, 2017

The fair showcases more than 50 authors of African descent. Enjoy a community parade, kids’ zone, cultural vendors and food trucks, but stay for the book signings, a writer’s workshop, talks by featured writers, poetry readings and art displays.

June 2–3. Historic Center of Oak Park at 35th Street and Broadway; (916) 484-3749;

sacramentoblackbookfair.com