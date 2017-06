RiverBells Sacramento



Posted on June 1, 2017

Savor the sounds of the RiverBells Sacramento Gala Spring Concert, a tradition that’s been part of Christian liturgy for 1,500 years. Founded in 1998 by director/composer Paul W. Allen, RiverBells Sacramento consists of 15 performers ringing Schulmerich handbells and Malmark choir chimes.

June 4. $2.50–$7.50. Jean Runyon Little Theater; 1515 J St.;

riverbells.org