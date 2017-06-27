One Sweet Sanctuary

by Mari Tzikas Suarez

Posted on June 27, 2017

A midcentury-modern renovation brings rest, relaxation and Rat Pack style to the busy lives of the Golden State Warriors president and his partner.

For Rick Welts and Todd Gage, high design is the perfect complement to their high-demand jobs. “We split our time between San Francisco and Sacramento, so when we pull in the driveway here, it feels like all the stress of the workweek and our busy schedules just melts away,” says Welts, who is the president and chief operating officer for the NBA Golden State Warriors. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines, Gage is also constantly on the go, so retreating in a place like this is truly a treat. “The midcentury-modern aesthetic is our favorite,” says Gage. “It creates the perfect setting for family time, great meals and pool time. It’s a great place to recharge our batteries for the coming week.”

That’s exactly the intention interior designer Katrina Stumbos had when she took on this project. “I wanted to create an escape from reality for them,” she explains. “Somewhere open and clean, where they could just sit back and breathe.” To achieve this tony tranquility, Stumbos worked with building designer John Packowski and Daniel Cardenas Construction to redesign the home’s footprint for better flow and entertaining opportunities. They also installed a wall of 16-foot sliding glass doors in the living room that, when opened, erases the distinction between the indoors and outdoors.

“The outdoor sitting area between the living room and pool ends up being the go-to place for a glass of wine and conversation, night after night,” says Rick. “Sacramento is heavenly on summer nights, and this sitting area is our favorite place to take it all in.”

Home to: Rick Welts and Todd Gage, their two children and two dogs

Neighborhood: Arden Park

Stats: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,200 square feet

Design team: Katrina Stumbos (interior design), John Packowski (architect designer), Daniel Cardenas Construction



Dining table by Steven Tiller

“No rug equals no distraction,” says Stumbos.

Big, beautiful windows flood the house with light and are framed in time-period-appropriate aluminum.



Former copper fireplace was reframed with a cement finish by Carmel Comstock.

Custom wood rack by Marc Foster.

Circular couch makes a statement. “A straight sectional would have conflicted with the lines and angles of the room,” says Stumbos.



Original doors got a face-lift when metal plates were powder-coated in chrome.



In keeping with midcentury-modern tradition, the kitchen puts design over function.

Symmetrical oven placement

Vertically grain-matched walnut cabinetry