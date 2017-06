Nasty Women Sacramento



Posted on June 7, 2017

Modeled after the original Nasty Women exhibition in New York—which raised more than $42,000 for charity—the Sacramento exhibit is one of dozens of fundraising “nasty venues” around the country, and benefits Wellspring Women’s Center and My Sister’s House.

June 17–18. Verge Center for the Arts; 625 S St.;

(916) 448-2985;

vergeart.com