Move Beyond Live on Tour: Julianne and Derek Hough



Posted on June 8, 2017

Superstars Julianne and Derek Hough perform live in Sacramento! He’s the only six-time champion of “Dancing With the Stars,” and she gained acclaim as a two-time champion on the show before becoming an award-winning recording artist and actress.

June 13. $49.50–$125. Community Center Theater; 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

moveliveontour.com