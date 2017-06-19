McDelivery on UberEats in Sacramento

by McDonald's

Posted on June 19, 2017

McDonald’s is Now Available for Delivery on UberEATS in Sacramento.

20 McDonald’s restaurants throughout Sacramento are available on the UberEATS app TODAY and more plan to be added later this year.

Sacramento, CA, June 19, 2017– Whether they are home, the office, or somewhere in between, McDonald’s customers in Sacramento can now enjoy their favorite burgers, fries, beverages and desserts delivered right to them through UberEATS. Now McDelivery on UberEATS is available at 20 McDonald’s restaurants throughout Sacramento, all of which are located in the metropolitan area.

“We are excited to bring a new level of convenience and personalization to our customers in Sacramento with UberEATS,” said Alan Godlove, local owner-operator of McDonald’s Restaurants. “Our customers have told us they enjoy experiencing McDonald’s in new ways, and we look forward to offering more ways to enjoy their favorite menu items.”

Customers can place McDonald’s orders on the UberEATS mobile app or on UberEATS.com, using the same account they use to take Uber rides and track their order, as an UberEATS delivery partner brings their meal directly to them. The full menu at participating McDonald’s restaurants will be available for delivery with the exception of soft serve cones. An UberEATS booking fee applies to each order.

“With UberEATS, you can get the food you want, where you want it, delivered at Uber speed. We're thrilled to partner with McDonald's to give customers in Sacramento access to their McDonald’s favorites at the tap of a button,” said Clay Carroll, Sacramento General Manager for Uber. “McDonald's is searched for in the UberEATS app daily, so we're excited to expand our reach and deliver what they've been craving."

McDonald’s recently announced that delivery with UberEATS is expanding to additional U.S. markets following a successful pilot in Florida earlier this year. Delivery is just one way that McDonald’s is enhancing the customer experience through added convenience. McDonald’s continues to transform the restaurant experience through the addition of self-order kiosks, table service and digital menu boards and will roll out mobile order and pay across its 14,000 U.S. restaurants later this year. In addition, McDonald’s of Sacramento is innovating its customer experience by adding new espresso based drinks to their McCafé beverages earlier this year.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald's U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

ABOUT UberEATS

​UberEATS is Uber's stand-alone meal delivery app that makes getting food as easy as requesting a ride, whether you're at home, the office, or the park. Uber is leveraging its technology and expanding its driver partner network to deliver food to hungry customers who can track their order, get an upfront delivery time, and use the same account they use to take rides. UberEATS is available globally in more than 70 cities, bringing millions of people the right food, for right now–at the tap of a button.