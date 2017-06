Happy Trails

by Steve McKay

Posted on June 29, 2017

William Land Park had more than pony rides in the 1930s. This photo from the era shows equestrians atop their mounts on the park’s Brindle Trail near 13th Avenue. Horses are again the focus this month at the Western States Horse Expo, June 9–11 at Cal Expo. For more information see horsexpo.com.