David Blaine Live



Posted on June 1, 2017

World-famous magician and live stunt performer David Blaine redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special “Street Magic” at age 23. Blaine wows audiences around the world on television and in arenas—including all recent sitting American presidents.

June 4. $35–$350. Community Center Theater; 1301 L St.; (916) 808-5181;

davidblaine.com