Busk 'n' Blues



Posted on June 14, 2017

Celebrate International Music Day at Clara’s street busking festival. Instrumentalists across musical genres entertain on the lawn, in and around Clara, followed by The Blues Broads at 7 p.m. in the auditorium ($25–$50 tickets sold separately). Craft beer and food trucks on site; tenant activities and open houses included.

June 21. 2420 N St.; (916)823-5078;

claramidtown.org