Beyond the Good Humor Man



Posted on June 19, 2017

In a twist on the old-fashioned ice cream bar, GHIOTTO ARTISAN GELATO serves house-made gelato pops. Flavors include vanilla gelato dipped in Valrhona dark chocolate, chocolate gelato dipped in dark chocolate and roasted almonds, and hazelnut gelato dipped in milk chocolate with chopped hazelnuts. Of such things are childhood memories made.

6241 Fair Oaks Blvd. (Milagro Centre);

(916) 601-8544;

ghiottogelato.com