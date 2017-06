'Bad Jews'



Posted on June 16, 2017

Three cousins—strong-willed Daphna, entitled Liam and his brother Jonah—engage in an intense verbal battle over a family heirloom the night after their grandfather’s funeral in this play written by Joshua Harmon and directed by Amy Resnick.

June 21–July 23. $28–$38. Capital Stage; 2215 J St.;

(916) 995-5464;

capstage.org