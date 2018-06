Rita Coolidge



Posted on June 29, 2018

Rita Coolidge will sing songs from her 18th solo album, “Safe in the Arms of Time.” The two-time Grammy Award-winner started as a backup singer in Los Angeles in the 1970s before embarking on a solo career, where she produced hits such as “Higher and Higher” and “We’re All Alone.”

July 8. Tickets $42–$72.

Harris Center, 10 College Parkway, Folsom;

(916) 608-6888;

harriscenter.net