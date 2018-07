Harry Styles: Live on Tour



Posted on July 2, 2018

He achieved fame as part of the boy band One Direction, but Harry Styles’ flamboyant good looks and ’70s rock-influenced sound cement his reputation as an extraordinary solo star. Special guest: Kasey Musgraves.

July 9. Tickets $26–$96.

Golden 1 Center, 500 David J Stern Walk;

(800) 745-3000;

golden1center.com