Foghat Live at Quarry Park

sponsor
Posted on July 13, 2018


English Rock band, FOGHAT, will be live at Quarry Park on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 at Platinum Living Amphitheater at Quarry Park! Double Platinum Recording Artist playing their signature hits like “Drivin’ Wheel,” “ Third Time Lucky (First Time I was a Fool),” “I Just Wanna Make Love to You,” and of course their major hit “Slow Ride.” This iconic band is rocking just as hard as they did decades ago, if not more! Join us and rock out to Foghat’s thunderous blend of blues, boogie and rock ‘n’ roll. This will be a high energy show you won’t want to miss!

foghat leader

TICKETS:  Available at Foghat.Eventbrite.com

LOCATION: Platinum Living Amphitheater at Quarry Park | 4000 Rocklin Rd. Rocklin, CA 95677

DATE: Sat. August 11, 2018, gates open at 6pm

For more details, please rocklin.ca.us/foghat

Foghat

