'Disney's Newsies'



Posted on July 3, 2018

Broadway at Music Circus presents “Disney’s Newsies,” a musical based on the hit film. New York City newspaper carriers stand up to powerful publishers in this inspirational, song-and-dance filled production.

July 10–15. Tickets $45–$85.

Wells Fargo Pavilion, 1419 H St.;

(916) 557-1999;

broadwaysacramento.com