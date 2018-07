Davell Crawford



Posted on July 5, 2018

Keyboardist, vocalist, composer and arranger Davell Crawford grew up in New Orleans and now calls both Louisiana and New York City home. His influences include Fats Domino, Sarah Vaughan, Patsy Cline and Liberace.

July 13. Tickets $30.

The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave.;

(916) 433-5300;

bstreettheatre.org