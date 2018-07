California State Fair Toyota Concert Series on Golden 1 Stage



Posted on July 12, 2018

Heading to the California State Fair this year? Check out the concert lineup of who'll perform between July 13-29.

July 13: WAR

July 14: Berlin

July 15: Trace Adkins

July 16: Kool & The Gang

July 17: Queen Nation

July 18: Happy Together Tour 2018

July 19: Easton Corbin

July 20: Con Funk Shun

July 21: Night Ranger

July 22: Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

July 23: Sugar Ray

July 24: Tenth Avenue North

July 25: Paperback Writer Beatles Experience

July 26: Los Lonely Boys

July 27: The Greg Kihn Band

July 28: The Spinners

July 29: UB40

Free with fair admission of $8–$14; reserved $15–$25.

Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd.,

castatefair.org