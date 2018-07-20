|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS MASTERS CLUB 2017
Benicia’s popular summer event is back and bigger than ever! Come enjoy cool breezes at the Benicia Waterfront Festival and experience live music, beer, wine, food, shopping and more. This community celebration is the perfect way to spend the weekend with friends, family or that special someone. The family friendly festival has created a "Kids' Activity Alley," which is a designated area with a bounce house and lots of other fun.
Festival and ticket information:
Dates: July 28-29, 2018
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: First Street Green at First and B streets
Pricing: $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (65+), kids under 12 are free with a paid adult. Weekend adult passes available for $15.
Two days of live music from these bands:
Saturday, July 28th
11:30am-1pm – Highwater Blues
1:30pm-3:30pm – TinMan
4:00pm-6:00pm – Divalicious
Sunday, July 29th
11:30am-1:00pm – House of Floyd
1:30pm-3:30pm – West Grand Boulevard
4:00pm-6:00pm – Tortilla Soup
For more information about the Benicia Waterfront Festival, please visit: http://www.beniciamainstreet.org/benicia-events/benicia-waterfront-festival/
A huge thank you to Corporate Sponsors: City of Benicia, C&H Sugar, Republic Services, Valero, Amports, NBC Bay Area, Blue Moon Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing, and Coors Light.
Check out this video from previous years of the Benicia Waterfront Festival!
Video: Filmed and Edited by Billy Cruz
Music: Simple Song by Tortilla Soup