Benicia Waterfront Festival



Posted on July 20, 2018

Benicia’s popular summer event is back and bigger than ever! Come enjoy cool breezes at the Benicia Waterfront Festival and experience live music, beer, wine, food, shopping and more. This community celebration is the perfect way to spend the weekend with friends, family or that special someone. The family friendly festival has created a "Kids' Activity Alley," which is a designated area with a bounce house and lots of other fun.

Festival and ticket information:

Dates: July 28-29, 2018

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: First Street Green at First and B streets

Pricing: $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (65+), kids under 12 are free with a paid adult. Weekend adult passes available for $15.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Two days of live music from these bands:

Saturday, July 28th

11:30am-1pm – Highwater Blues

1:30pm-3:30pm – TinMan

4:00pm-6:00pm – Divalicious

​

Sunday, July 29th

11:30am-1:00pm ­– House of Floyd

1:30pm-3:30pm – West Grand Boulevard

4:00pm-6:00pm – Tortilla Soup

Why wait in line? Get your tickets today!

For more information about the Benicia Waterfront Festival, please visit: http://www.beniciamainstreet.org/benicia-events/benicia-waterfront-festival/

A huge thank you to Corporate Sponsors: City of Benicia, C&H Sugar, Republic Services, Valero, Amports, NBC Bay Area, Blue Moon Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing, and Coors Light.

Check out this video from previous years of the Benicia Waterfront Festival!