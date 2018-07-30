A Taste of France in Sacramento

Posted on July 30, 2018

It does not happen often, but there are times when we find ourselves in the unique situation to share the next big thing to readers. What if I were to tell you that you could enjoy the taste of France without the expense of a plane ticket? If that piques your interest, then grab your favorite soft cheese and baguette because you are in for a treat.

La Belle Vie is a French wine import company based in West Sacramento. Translated to “The Good Life,” LBV provides customers with wines described as passionate, delicious and perfect for any occasion.

Owner, Kelly Babineau, works closely with small family vineyards in France to provide wine members an opportunity to experience excellent French wine. Kelly recently traveled to France to meet with wineries and hand picked certain wine to share with its members. When it comes to her selection process, she maintains quality over quantity. As I spoke with her, she shares that each wine has a story and the winemakers blended their wine a particular way. One of the many goals of LBV is to help share their story. The wine is not selected from a large production line, but from the tender care of small vineyards. It is extremely clear that LBV wants its members to get a real sense of appreciation and passion with every sip.

LBV initially began as a passion project, but has quickly turned into something special. Many of the wines are currently available at well-known Sacramento restaurants such as 58 Degrees, Canon, Empress Tavern, Kru and The Porch. The number of restaurants will continue to grow, so make sure to try it the next time you dine at one of those locations. You can also purchase select labels at Corti Brothers and Taylors Market.

The July 2018 wine member shipment included a 2017 Les Ménines Rosé by Domaine Ruffinatto and a Château La Frerotte from Lalande de Pomerol. The Rosé has tones of strawberry and white flowers. Its color offers a beautiful pink hue and the taste is light, refreshing and best enjoyed on these hot Sacramento summer days. The Château La Fréotte is a dark red wine with noticeable hints of black cherry and blackberry on the palate. Its silky soft finish makes it a perfect wine to enjoy with grilled meats.

If you are looking for the next great winery to join, this needs to be the one. Please visit La Belle Vie for membership details. LBV is a quarterly wine club and members will receive two bottles every quarter. For $50, you receive either two bottles or one bottle just over $50. More benefits of being a wine member include: 10% off each wine purchased, exclusive offers and invites to wine parties. With highly selected bottles and competitive pricing, this unique opportunity allows people to experience France without the cost of a plane ticket.

