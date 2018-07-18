A Look Back: Businessman and Benefactor

by Darlena Belushin MaKay

Posted on July 18, 2018

In 1964, at the age of 36, Eppaminondas Johnson opened his first restaurant. “Eppie’s,” in East Sacramento, became the first in a chain of coffee shops. By the time Johnson died in 2013 he had owned numerous restaurants and other businesses.

The civic-minded restaurateur premiered Eppie’s Great Race, known as “the world’s oldest triathlon,” in 1974. The race comprises running, cycling and kayaking along the American River, and benefits Therapeutic Recreation Services, a program offered by the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks. This month marks the end of an era when 45th and final Eppie’s Great Race takes place on July 21.