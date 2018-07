A Cut Above



Posted on July 18, 2018

At downtown steakhouse THE DIPLOMAT, the legendary porterhouse gets supersized. The hefty cut of beef weighs 48 ounces. Even its name is big: It’s called the Porterstate House—a nod to the nearby Capitol building and its steak-loving legislators and lobbyists.

The Diplomat

1117 11th St.;

(916) 573-4083;

thediplomatsacramento.com