Sin Fronteras/Images of Hope: ¡Rini Templeton Presente!



Posted on July 10, 2017

Exhibit features more than 100 prints, sculptures and historical objects by artist and activist Rini Templeton. For 30 years before her death in 1986, Templeton illustrated the struggles of grassroots people in the United States, Mexico and Central America.

Through July 17. Latino Center of Art and Culture, 2700 Front St.;

(916)446-5133;

lrgp.org