Scott Brothers House Party



Posted on July 14, 2017

Twins Jonathan and Drew Scott, best known from their HGTV show “Property Brothers,” sing, tell stories and present never-before-seen videos. Be ready for audience participation.

July 22. $48.75 –$68.75. Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

thescottbrothers.com