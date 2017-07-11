It's a Mod, Mod World

by Catherine Warmerdam

Posted on July 11, 2017

Prized for its craftsmanship, functionalism and style, midcentury-modern furniture has long been in high demand among design geeks who consider the 1950s and ’60s to be the golden age of design. As the style has grown in popularity, however, it has become more difficult to track down original pieces from the era. If you’re hunting for that perfect teak credenza or a time-worn Barcelona chair, here’s the lowdown on three of the area’s best sources for authentic midcentury-modern furniture.

Scout Living

Scout Living is a design collective representing more than a dozen sellers in an attractive brick showroom in the heart of midtown. The store’s owners, Erin Boyle and Stefan Bloom, are known for their high-end selection of iconic and hard-to-find Scandinavian-modern items. Recent inventory included a rare Hans Wegner curio cabinet, an impeccable teak dining table by Erik Christiansen for Slagelse and a pair of leather-and-chrome Sigurd Ressell Falcon chairs.

1215 18th St.; (916) 594-7971; scoutliving.com

Midway Antique Mall

Midway Antique Mall is 30,000 square feet of nostalgia laid out in a rambling series of cleverly styled vignettes. More than 100 vendors hawk their antique and vintage goods here, including several who specialize in midcentury furniture and accessories. It’s a great source for mass-produced dinettes, retro bedroom sets and funky sofas like the one your grandmother used to cover in plastic. If you visit often enough, you’re liable to stumble upon an exceptional designer piece.

5130 Madison Ave.; (916) 779-6252; midwayantiquemall.com

Mid Century Sacramento

Furniture dealer Derrick Warmerdam (no relation) has no brick-and-mortar showroom. Instead, he sells his vintage goods online through his Etsy shop, Mid Century Sacramento. A photographer by training who has experience in the estate-sale business, Warmerdam has cultivated an eye for unusual chairs, tables, credenzas and light fixtures from the era, which he sells to design aficionados across the country. Take note: He offers local delivery and ships nationwide for free.

(209) 329-4133; midcenturysacramento.com