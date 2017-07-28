Iconic Eatery

by Darlena Belushin McKay

Posted on July 28, 2017

The Rosemount Grill enjoyed a reputation as one of Sacramento’s finest dining establishments during the time this photo was taken in 1935. The restaurant opened at 1011 Ninth St. around 1916 and served dishes of the day, such as milk toast, tongue, Boiled Beef Spanish and oysters, according to “Lost Restaurants of Sacramento and Their Recipes,” a 2013 book by Maryellen and Keith Burns. In 1945, Rosemount Grill moved to Alhambra and Folsom boulevards in East Sacramento. Its long run ended in 1989. Today, restaurants OBO’ and Kru thrive at the East Sac location.