Frozen Fun

by Catherine Warmerdam

Posted on July 14, 2017

Summer in Sacramento calls for plenty of ice cream indulgences. Lucky for us, the capital city is home to a number of classic ice cream parlors as well as some recently opened shops that are exploring new territory with their unusual flavors and preparations. We checked out three spots serving novel frozen confections that are sure to lift your mood on a sweltering day.

8 Degrees Fahrenheit Ice Cream

This shop in a strip mall on the southeastern edge of William Land Park is one of the few places in the city to find rolled ice cream, a popular street food in Thailand that is just catching on in Sacramento. The unusual method for preparing the ice cream involves pouring a liquid base and a mix-in onto a chilled steel plate, where it is repeatedly mixed and spread thin until it sets. A metal spatula is then used to scrape off the layer of ice cream, which curls into super-creamy cigar-size rolls that are nestled in a cup and sprinkled with toppings of your choice. 4400 Freeport Blvd.; (916) 455-1633; 8ficecream.com

Devil May Care Ice Cream & Frozen Treats

"Owner Jess Milbourn opened this charming ice cream shop in West Sac’s Washington district to share his love of ice cream with the world. “Ice cream is all about nostalgia,” he says. “Everyone has a memory of enjoying it as a kid, including me.” The techniques here may be old-fashioned—Milbourn handcrafts small batches using quality ingredients—but the flavors are anything but. Customers have been known to trek here from Roseville and El Dorado Hills to sample scoops of sesame white chocolate, coffee and doughnuts, and chamomile kumquat. 322 Third St., West Sacramento; (916) 572-0456; devilmaycareicecream.com

Sweet Puffs

The stuffed doughnut craze continues at Sweet Puffs, where ice cream is smooshed between two halves of a glazed doughnut or—better yet—between two freshly made waffles, hot off the iron. All the expected ice cream flavors can be found here, as well as a few surprises like horchata (our favorite) and Hawaiian taro. Toppings seem superfluous when doughnuts and ice cream are already in the mix, but Sweet Puffs makes an addictive concoction called sweet choco crunch that makes a strong case for overindulging. Says owner Mike Le, “I love to see customers go ‘Wow!’ when they try it for the first time.” 8469 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove; (916) 896-5341



Making rolled ice cream at 8 Degrees Fahrenheit



It starts with a liquid base and a mix-in–in this case, Oreos.



The final product